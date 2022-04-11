Sewage leak repair sees Saanich park playground closed for 90 days

Backup in sewer line from Craigflower Schoolhouse leads to leak; site being monitored

Fencing and signage keep people away from the playground in Craigflower-Kosapsom Park in Saanich. A sewer leak, caused by a backup in the line coming from the nearby Craigflower Schoolhouse, was repaired last week but the district plans to monitor the site and keep the playground closed for about 90 days. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

A small playground near the end of the Gorge Waterway will remain closed to public use until summer, as Saanich continues to monitor the area following a backup of the sewer line coming from the historic Craigflower Schoolhouse.

The backup caused some leaking at the sewer connection, a problem repaired by Saanich crews last week, according to district spokesperson Megan Catalano.

The fencing surrounding both a sloped area of land above the playground and around the playground itself, will remain in place for approximately 90 days to keep people and pets away from the site while ongoing monitoring takes place, Catalano said.

The playground is on the edge of the popular Gorge Waterway walkway, in Craigflower-Kosapsom Park near Admirals Road.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria group demands halt to spread of biosolids at landfill

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

District of Saanichparks