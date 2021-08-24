Neighbours helped capture a suspect after an attempted break and enter into a woman’s Esquimalt home on Monday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sex offender faces charges after Esquimalt attempted break and enter

Neighbours confronted, chased and held suspect after hearing a woman’s screams

A woman thwarted a man’s attempt to break into her Esquimalt home on Monday night.

Officers responded to a residential area near Saxe Point in Esquimalt on Aug. 23 just after 9:30 p.m. after neighbours were reportedly holding a suspect they said was trying to break into a woman’s home. VicPD said the man arrested has been previously convicted for kidnapping and sexual assault.

Witnesses told police that the woman screamed for help as a man was trying to enter her home through a window.

Police said neighbours left their homes and confronted the man after hearing the woman’s screams. The suspect fled the area on foot, but neighbours chased him and were eventually able to hold him until police arrived. Nobody was injured during the incident.

A 63-year-old Victoria man faces recommended charges of trespassing at night, break and enter and assault. He was held in custody to await court.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

