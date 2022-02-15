Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Britain’s Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Neil Hall/PA via AP)

Sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled out of court, lawyers say

Virginia Giuffre had accused the royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17

A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they’ll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said, the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre’s allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed.

READ MORE: Queen removes Prince Andrew’s military roles, patronages

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal family

Previous story
Court denies challenge of government decision to lift mask mandate in Alberta schools
Next story
16 people arrested at Pacific Highway border crossing in South Surrey

Just Posted

FILE – A nearly empty Granville Street entertainment district is seen just before 10 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day in downtown Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dancing back, gatherings uncapped: B.C. keeps masks, vaccine cards in COVID restriction update

Saanich police are diverting traffic around a crashed cement truck in the intersection of Interurban and Marigold roads Feb. 15. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Overturned cement truck blocking Saanich intersection near Panama Flats

The District of Saanich is installing new delineators, a street light above the crosswalk and new signage on Cedar Hill Cross Road near Merriman Drive, between Wednesday and Friday (Feb. 16 to 18). (Google Streetview)
Saanich acts quickly to boost safety on Cedar Hill Cross Road where cyclist injured, teen killed

Chelsea Brown (left) and Jas Gill are the founders of a South Island mobile cardiology testing service. (Photo by @eternal.bond.photography)
Victoria duo make cardiology testing more accessible with mobile service