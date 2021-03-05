Sexual assault allegations temporarily closing a second Victoria restaurant

E:Ne Raw Food and Sake Bar is closing its doors until further notice after sexual assault allegations against an employee surfaced on social media. (Google Streetview)

Just days after Chuck’s Burger Bar announced it is closing its doors, a second Victoria restaurant is addressing sexual assault allegations against one of its employees.

E:Ne Raw Food and Sake Bar will be closing until further notice while an internal investigation is conducted.

“Rest assured that the employee in question will no longer work at any of our venues nor deal with any guests,” the business wrote in a statement on its website.

The allegations come from a Vancouver Island social media page intended to give people a space to anonymously report sexualized and domestic violence.

READ ALSO: ‘There’s so much stigma:’ Greater Victoria’s sexual violence allegations find safe space on social media

“We stand by the survivors and are committed to holding those responsible to account,” E:Ne’s statement read.

Earlier this week, Chuck’s Burger Bar announced it is closing for good after a series of sexual assault and misconduct allegations against an employee surfaced on social media and sparked public outcry. The employee was fired and the restaurant issued a statement expressing regret for any harm that individual’s conduct may have caused.

READ ALSO: Chuck’s Burger Bar closes its doors after sexual assault allegations

Victoria police are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been laid at this time. Police were unable to confirm whether they are now investigating allegations against past or present E:Ne employees but said they are aware of the situation.

-With files from Nina Grossman

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria