Sexual assault suspect sought by West Shore RCMP

The West Shore RCMP released a set of images in relation to a sexual assault investigation from Sept. 17 in hopes of identifying a suspect.
On Oct. 20, police said officers learned the victim is a woman who agreed to meet a man she did not know and a sexual assault took place during the interaction.
The suspect is described as an Asian man between the ages of 35 to 45, standing between 5’3” and 5’6”. He was wearing a light coloured plaid shirt with blue jeans and dark coloured sneakers with white soles.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. If you know who this is please contact Const. Hill of the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. You can always report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
