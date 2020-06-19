Share your COVID-19 experience

Province is inviting people to share their feedback as its eye economic recovery

The provincial government want to hear about your experiences and needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay photo)

The provincial government want to hear about your experiences and needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The B.C. government is inviting people to share their feedback as the province looks to build a strong economic recovery. People can share their ideas and experiences to Building B.C.’s Recovery, Together by:

• Participating in an online survey (www.engage.gov.bc.ca/recoveryideas).

• Providing a response by email (recoveryideas@gov.bc.ca) on the recently released paper, Building B.C.’s Recovery, Together.

• Participating in virtual town halls. (www.engage.gov.bc.ca/recoveryideas/ways-to-participate).

“This is an opportunity for Sooke residents to contribute to a stronger and more resilient community and province. Take the time to share your thoughts and ensure that your voice is heard,” said Sooke Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Matt Barney, who is also Sooke’s Emergency Program coordinator.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus