One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a Nanaimo businessman March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a Nanaimo businessman March 12. (News Bulletin file photo)

Shooting at homeless encampment in Nanaimo results in arrest and charges

Incident sent 49-year-old business owner to hospital with serious injuries

Police have have arrested the suspect in a shooting at a homeless encampment this month that sent a Nanaimo business owner to hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, Craig Truckle, 37, of Nanaimo and of no fixed address, has been arrested in connection with the shooting March 12.

Police made the arrest at about 11 p.m. March 22 without incident in downtown Nanaimo and took the individual into police custody.

The following day, Truckle was charged with one count of pointing a firearm without lawful excuse. The charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Truckle’s next court appearance is Tuesday, March 28, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said a publication ban has been put in place on the court proceedings and police can release no further information.

READ ALSO: RCMP haven’t yet made arrest after shooting at Nanaimo homeless encampment


chris.bush@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMPShooting

Error Loading Site | 502 Bad Gateway

502

The page request was canceled because it took too long to complete

What can I do?

Site visitors: There was an issue serving your request, please try again in a few minutes.

Site Owners: A request for either a page, script, process, or query has taken too long to complete and has been cancelled due to a bad gateway. You should visit your error log for more information.

Previous story
B.C. residents worried fraud risk growing and they’re too weary to be more careful
Next story
Electronic billboard keeps attention on teenager’s unsolved murder

Just Posted

A map of BC Transit's new Route 95 West Shore-Downtown line to launch on April 10. (Courtesy BC Transit)
West Shore-Downtown rapid buses to get rolling next month

Wayne Kennedy is settling into his new position as deputy fire chief for Sooke Fire Rescue. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke welcomes new deputy fire chief

West Shore RCMP detachment vehicles are seen behind the detachment in Langford March 29, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Check your kids’ phones’: West Shore police urge action as child porn cases double

Eunice Charles (left) and Weyla Chipps-Roy have travelled as far afield as Rotterdam in the Netherlands during their journey to work as deckhands in the marine industry. (Courtesy of Weyla Chipps-Roy)
Scia’new pair excited by ‘really cool’ job after training to be deckhands