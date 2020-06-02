Sidney blocks off parking spaces to create more sidewalk

Additional measures to create more outdoor space for restaurants and cafe on way

Sidney converted parking spaces in front of Sidney Bakery to widen the sidewalk. Staff have identified the frontage as a significant pinch point that would make it difficult to maintain social distancing. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney has converted several parking spaces in front of Sidney Bakery on Beacon Avenue into a protected pedestrian walkway to allow for proper physical distancing between people waiting in line and those wishing to pass.

Municipal staff had previously identified the business frontage on Beacon Avenue east of Second Street as a significant pinch point.

Sidney said in a release that municipal staff will continue monitoring the use of public spaces, including other congestion areas, and ensure accessibility is maintained.

“If repurposing entire block faces of on-street parking spaces or closing streets to traffic is recommended for consideration, staff would report back to council and initiate public engagement,” read the release.

RELATED: Sidney staff recommends additional outdoor seating for restaurants and cafes

The measures — and the potential for additional ones — happen against the backdrop of council have already approved additional measures.

Pending changes to Sidney’s street parking and loading bylaw awaiting council will allow restaurants and cafes to allow outdoor seating on a portion of required off-street parking spaces, while pending changes to the sidewalk café regulations and licensing would allow sidewalk café areas to extend out beyond the edge of sidewalks on streets.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsnreview.com