The Sidney Community Association plans several events through 2020 to encourage residents to be active in Sidney’s forthcoming review and update of the Official Community Plan (OCP). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney Community Association aims to generate enthusiasm for OCP review

First of several community engagement sessions starts March 1

A local group will hold the first of several sessions March 1 to inform the public about key issues facing Sidney.

Sidney Community Association will hold the first of several sessions as parts of its Sidney 2030 program designed to alert residents about current and future issues facing the community.

“Our hope is for your participation in these events encourages you to be active in the Town of Sidney’s forthcoming review and update of the Official Community Plan (OCP),” reads a release from the organization.

RELATED: Lecture series tries to forecast likely future of Sidney

RELATED: Sidney organizations to take formal part in official community plan review

While the three sessions are separate from any activities part and parcel of the OCP review, the sessions aim to offer “new and relevant information” to generate enthusiasm for the review. “We will collaborate with the Town in sharing any information provided,” it reads.

The first of these sessions takes place March 1 at the Sidney All Care Residence Auditorium, where the participants can access ‘information stations’ on housing, transportation, economy and jobs, climate change, sea level rise, natural environment, community context and downtown.

“Each station will provide current facts on the topic, the importance of the facts and propose a question for participants to answer,” it reads. Results of the inaugural session will be used to develop primary topics for two following workshops April 19 and May 24. Each workshop will combine related topic areas, feature topic-specific speakers and a question for participants to answer.

RELATED: Local associations left out of Sidney’s OCP advisory committee

RELATED: Sidney mayor says housing will be priority in 2020

Two additional workshops scheduled for June 14 and Sept. 27 will then compile the combined results of the introductory session, as well the preceding workshops. This portion of the program will include presentations to the association’s annual general meeting as well as a Sidney council meeting in June. A review meeting in September will offer session highlights.

All sessions are free to the general public, with refreshments provided. The association said in its release that it “believes every resident is part of creating the future” of Sidney.

For more information, see here.

RELATED: OCP update will review development, density: Sidney mayor

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Extra precautions against COVID-19 put in place as tourism season arrives
Next story
Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

Just Posted

Coast Capital Savings in Saanich to re-open after COVID-19 scare

The branch closed ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Court hears of moments before Victoria father stabbed to death in the middle of Hillside Avenue

Sentencing hearing for Daniel Creagh, charged with manslaughter, began Friday

Extra precautions against COVID-19 put in place as tourism season arrives

Airports and border services follow federal cues to minimize spread of coronavirus

CRD wants closer relations with First Nations

Committee recommends the CRD board open the door to representation

City to lead discussion on John A. Macdonald Monday night

The fourth chapter of the city’s reconciliation dialogues was moved to a larger venue

VIDEO: The start of tourist season marks a slew of new coronavirus precautions, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 28

B.C. mother, daughter return home after coronavirus quarantine in Asia

Jensine Morabito and her daughter were on Holland America’s Westerdam but did not catch the virus

Leap Year means we get an extra day in February, so how are you spending it?

People online have a number of suggestions and plans on how they will be spending Saturday

Greta sticker that drew outrage in Alberta not child pornography: RCMP

X-Site Energy Services has denied having anything to do with the stickers

Bald eagle hit by train in northern B.C. has a chance of survival

The raptor has been taken to OWL in the Lower Mainland for recovery

Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Co-operation crucial to stem dropping Nechako Reservoir level

Stories of sexual assault at B.C. tree planting camps ‘shocking but not surprising:’ advocate

Contractors’ association is working with trainers to create respectful culture

Lawyer gets house arrest for possessing child porn

Maple Ridge resident gets nine-month term

Albertans react to explicit decal of energy company logo, girl resembling Greta Thunberg

Meanwhile, the company denies involvement

Most Read