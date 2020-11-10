Sidney Community Association hosts annual general meeting online

The Sidney Community Association holds its annual general meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
President Steve Duck said the event would have normally taken place in May or June.
“However, due to the pandemic, it was delayed. Given the current health directives, we will be hosting this event online,” he said.
Duck said both members and non-members can attend the AGM, which happens against the backdrop of the on-going review of the town Official Community Plan (OCP). The review itself has entered the second of four phases following a open house held on Sept. 26 launching the public component of the project.
Visit sidneycommunityassociation.ca for details on how to attend the AGM.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
As the Town of Sidney continues to review its Official Community Plan (OCP), Sidney Community Association will its hold annual general meeting online Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.