The intersection of Weiler Avenue and Iroquois Way was the reported location of an unverified cougar sighting (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney cougar sighting ‘unverified’ near Tulista Park in Sidney

Conservation Service receives multiple unverified reports of cougars in the region area weekly

A big cat prowled a Sidney neighbourhood Tuesday night, or not.

Peter Pauwels, an officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, describes the reports of a cougar at the intersection of Weiler Avenue and Iroquois Way as “unverified.”

Pauwels said his office received the report just around midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 24. Pauwels said his office did not directly respond because of the late hour. He said police handled the situation as per prior agreement with his office. Conservation officers respond if police identify a legitimate threat to public safety.

RELATED: Conservation officer expects to see more cougars in urban areas

The area of the apparent sighting is a quiet residential neighbourhood home to several children, near Tulista Park just off Lochside Drive. Pauwels said his office receives multiple unverified reports of cougars from the Sidney and North Saanich area weekly.

Most Read