Sidney could let the dogs out in Resthaven Park

Municipality wants public input on plans for off-leash park on Sidney’s east side

Sidney proposes to build a fenced off-leash dog park in Resthaven Park, with two possible options for size. Residents have until Dec. 3 to answer an online survey. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney residents have until Dec. 3 to have their say on plans for a fenced off-leash dog park in Resthaven Park.

The municipality’s master parks plan published in 2018 identified such an area on Sidney’s east side as a top priority. Peter Grant Park on the west side, accessible from Reay Creek Park, is currently the town’s only off-leash park.

The municipality says Resthaven Park could be a suitable location because of its spaciousness and existing popularity with dog walkers. The fenced off-leash area would be located on the eastern side of the park, leaving space to support other amenities such as the children’s playground, ocean pathways and picnic areas.

Proposed plans show two options for the size of the off-leash area, one covering roughly half of Resthaven Park, the other allowing the activity on roughly 75 to 80 per cent of the green space.

To take the online survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/GSSXY87.

