Sidney council makes 2020 business tax cuts permanent heading into 2021. (Black Press Media Staff).

Sidney council makes 2020 business tax cuts permanent heading into 2021. (Black Press Media Staff).

Sidney council makes 2020 business tax cuts permanent heading into 2021

Council agreed to review taxation rates on the basis of 2020 business rates

Sidney council continues to prepare the ground for changes to its municipal tax policy in favour of businesses.

Council voted unanimously to use the 2020 taxes rate as starting point for yet-to-be-finalized tax rates in 2021. Council had earlier this spring decided to reduce business taxes by 10 per cent for 2020 to help local businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council’s most recent tax move makes that cut permanent for the foreseeable future with potential other changes in the works as staff are currently working toward ways of easing the tax burden of non-residential properties (minus recreational marinas) with a corresponding shift toward residential properties.

But this most recent move will also force the municipality to find an additional $300,000 to what make up the ‘lost’ revenue.

According to a presentation last month from Andrew Hicik, Sidney’s director of corporate services and chief financial officer, residential properties account for 87 per cent of Sidney’s assessed properties, they “only pay” 73 per cent of property taxes. “Whereas commercial properties make up only 11 per cent of the assessment base, but they roughly pay twice that in terms of taxation,” he said.

RELATED: Sidney plans 10 per cent break on commercial taxes, zero increase for general property

Owners of light industrial and commercial properties paid 2.44 dollars in municipal property taxes for every dollar paid by owner of residential properties in 2020 under the amended rates.

This difference would have been even higher had council reverted to the pre-cut rates of 2019 when the multiple was almost three-to-one to the detriment of light industrial and commercial property owners.

According to the report, the Canadian Federation of Independent Businessses, a pro-business lobby group, has been advocating for a commercial multiple of two. Sidney currently does not use the multiple method to divide up the tax burden. It (like all municipalities with some minor exceptions) currently collects a stable share of taxes from each class of property owners, with residential and commercial properties being the two largest category. The categories of utilities, light industrial and recreational properties make up negligible shares.

Discussion among councillors so far has pointed toward a broad but not necessarily unanimous desire to lower the burden on light industrial and commercial property owners against the specific backdrop of COVID-19 but also the more general wish to keep Sidney competitive.

Coun. Terri O’Keeffe worried earlier this month that Sidney’s proposed direction may have a detrimental effect on residential payers, especially younger families with children. She voted against using the 2020 rates during committee-of-the-whole earlier this month.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Sidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Gingerbread Showcase the perfect COVID-safe activity
Next story
Lou-ann Neel wins the Fulmer Award in First Nations Art

Just Posted

Joseph Turner died in Victoria in 2002, at age 59. Now, his estranged children are searching for answers and closure. (Courtesy of Sherry Turner)
Victoria woman seeks answers about estranged father

Sherry Turner last saw her father nearly 40 years ago

Classic cars will be cruising through the West Shore Nov. 21, encouraging people to donate to the Goldstream Food Bank. (Black Press Media file photo)
Supercars and classics cruising through Langford today for a cause

Goldstream Food Bank collecting non-perishables at 1:30 p.m.

The prevalence of crashes in intersections, like this one at Blanshard Street and Saanich Road, has Saanich’s mayor seeking more information on the effectiveness of red-light cameras in changing driver behaviour. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
More red-light cameras may be part of the future for drivers in Saanich

Mayor wants CRD traffic safety commission to research effectiveness of intersection cameras

Uber Eats is offering half-off pickup orders on Saturdays through November. (Kevin Clark/The Herald)
Uber Eats offers 50 per cent off Victoria takeout for Small Business Saturdays

Limited number of people to get half-off order on Saturdays through November

Sidney council makes 2020 business tax cuts permanent heading into 2021. (Black Press Media Staff).
Sidney council makes 2020 business tax cuts permanent heading into 2021

Council agreed to review taxation rates on the basis of 2020 business rates

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

A picture of the Lennard Island Lighthouse from the book To the Lighthouse by Richard Paddle (Heritage House Publishing).
SOOKE HISTORY: Trip to Lennard Island a fun experience

Sooke men built two residences on remote island

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey executive has announced all games are cancelled until Dec. 1. (VIAHA logo)
COVID-19: Vancouver Island minor hockey cancels all games until December

“We have had an increasing number of teams who are reluctant to travel…”

Most Read