Sidney crash shuts down Pat Bay Highway’s northbound lanes

Traffic being re-routed near Sidney

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash at Beacon Avenue and the Pat Bay Highway in Sidney.

The crash occurred before 4 pm. and has closed northbound lanes of the highway at McTavish Road. Westbound lanes of Beacon Avenue between 7th Street and the Pat Bay Highway are also closed.

Traffic on Beacon Avenue east of Highway 17 is closed both directions.

Northbound highway traffic is being detoured onto Lochside Drive.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashSidney

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: VicPD thank public for help locating high-risk missing woman
Next story
Second World War vet turns 100 in Oak Bay

Just Posted

Second World War vet turns 100 in Oak Bay

‘Centurion’ Peter Lake could have died 14 times, he says

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria stops

Sept. 8 event hits three stops across the region

Sidney crash shuts down Pat Bay Highway’s northbound lanes

Traffic being re-routed near Sidney

Yates Street property purchased for up to 40 units of supportive housing

Victoria project will be one of 480 homes for homeless in development across CRD

RCMP seek new leads about West Shore man reported missing Aug. 23

James Brumbach, 46, 6’ and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

Longtime NDP MLA Shane Simpson not seeking re-election

The riding has been represented by a New Democrat since its creation in 1991

Victoria mural sponsor says anti-police acronym inappropriate, but fuels debate

Victoria police Chief Del Manak has said the city-sponsored mural on justice issues disrespects members of the police department

COVID-19: American vessel intercepted near Ucluelet in violation of Quarantine Act

Police were seen investigating the vessel at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock.

Premier’s office ‘confident’ temporary pandemic pay coming in October

B.C. Government Employees’ Union say workers have been waiting long enough to receive it

New B.C. jobs won’t be enough when CERB ends: economist

Unemployment double what it was before COVID-19

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

Most Read