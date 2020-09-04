Sidney crash shuts down Pat Bay Highway’s northbound lanes

Traffic being re-routed near Sidney

Emergency crews are on scene at a crash at Beacon Avenue and the Pat Bay Highway in Sidney.

The crash occurred before 4 pm. and has closed northbound lanes of the highway at McTavish Road. Westbound lanes of Beacon Avenue between 7th Street and the Pat Bay Highway are also closed.

Traffic on Beacon Avenue east of Highway 17 is closed both directions.

Northbound highway traffic is being detoured onto Lochside Drive.

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crashSidney