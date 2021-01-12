Sidney town staff are encouraging the public to continue to submit their comments to Sidney2040 Interactive Idea Map. The site was briefly down over Christmas. (Screencap)

Sidney town staff are encouraging the public to continue to submit their comments to Sidney2040 Interactive Idea Map. The site was briefly down over Christmas. (Screencap)

Sidney encourages public to continue to submit ideas on OCP review

The third-party website accepting OCP review ideas from public was down briefly over Christmas

Sidney town staff are encouraging the public to submit their ideas to a website gathering input from public as part of the municipality’s review of the Official Community Plan.

Sidney2040 Interactive Idea Map, hosted by a third-party, continues to accept input from the public.

“There are already some very interesting ideas being posted,” said Paul Kully, Sidney’s communications coordinator. “It is a great platform for people to use to bring forward their OCP ideas.”

The site experienced what staff describe a “minor, temporary” server issue just before Christmas that left it out of commission for a day or two. While it is not clear what caused the breakdown and how many people might have tried to access the page during the short time it was down, the overall impact will be likely minimal.

“Also keep in mind that the Ideas Page is only one avenue of the overall community engagement opportunities,” said Kully. “There will be several other opportunities for the public to provide input and ask questions in the coming year.”

Residents, for example, can also submit their comments directly to the municipality.

It currently finds itself in the second of four phases with the second phase exploring options until March 2021, according to the official timeline. Phase 3 will see the drafting of the plan between April and August 2021, with the plan to be finalized during the fourth and final phase between September and November 2021.

Official Community Plans set out broad objectives and policies that guide decisions on planning, land use and provision of municipal services in the community.

Sidney adopted its current OCP in 2007.

Most Read