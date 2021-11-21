Sidney faces 10-fold increase in funding request from film commission

Sidney’s Beacon Wharf was one of two sites in Sidney where the Netflix series Maid shot last year. The show stars Margaret Qualley. The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission is now asking the municipality for $5,000 — a 10-fold increase from Sidney’s current contribution. (Bob Orchard/Submitted)

The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission wants Sidney to increase its contribution by a factor of 10 to $5,000.

The ask appears in a letter from film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert to Sidney councillors, which will review the request at its upcoming regular meeting Monday.

Gilbert said the commission faces a combination of higher workload and uncertain finances in framing the demand.

“Last year, after an extraordinary amount of work we brought over ($50 million) in direct spend into the CRD,” she said. “As a result, our workload has increased exponentially and we do not expect it will ease in the future.”

Gilbert said that running a not-for-profit organization responsible for this amount of economic growth on a budget of under $200,000 represents a “huge challenge,” one compounded by current circumstances.

“The challenge is even more difficult because we are unsure of our funding until halfway through the calendar year,” she said. “This makes it very difficult to make decisions around any essential expenditure outside of core operations. Expenditures like marketing which are essential to the continued growth of this industry.”

Gilbert said the requested increase would put Sidney more in line with other jurisdictions of its size.

The letter does not say how the commission calculated the figure of $50 million, nor does it say how much of the total was spent in Sidney specifically or the Saanich Peninsula generally. But the letter argues that the money would be a good investment, pointing to the success of Netflix’s Maid, which filmed in Sidney among other Greater Victoria last year.

“We have seen a big increase in the numbers of jobs created over the last 18 months with streaming series like Maid hiring hundreds of local crew and hundreds more local background,” she said. “We know that many wonderful filming locations in Sidney were used by Maid and other films over the last two years.”

Noting Maid’s status as the second most-watched series on Netflix, Gilbert said landing shows of this calibre can result in film tourism. “With your help, we can land more of these jobs creating economic drivers for our region,” she said.

Staff is recommending council forward the request to 2022 budget deliberations.

