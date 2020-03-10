Saanich police say a man has been arrested in relation to two sexual assaults at Greater Victoria bus stops. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney man arrested for bus stop sexual assaults

Charges recommended by Saanich Police

A 40-year-old Sidney man has been arrested in relation to two sexual assaults reported in Saanich over the last two weeks.

The arrest comes after a plea for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in two cases of unwanted sexual advances and touching near BC Transit bus stops.

RELATED: Saanich Police link man to two alleged sexual assaults as women leave BC Transit buses

In the first incident, on Feb. 27, a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man on a bus who started a conversation with her before following her off the bus near the Royal Oak bus exchange and making “unwanted sexual advancements, including unwanted touching.” The girl was not physically injured during the incident.

Then, on March 4, a 25-year-old woman reported to police that a man had assaulted her near a bus stop in the Quadra Street corridor. She said the man followed her off the bus and “began to make unwanted sexual touching.”

With help from the Victoria Police Department, a man was arrested on March 9 and now faces two recommended charges of sexual assault. He has since been released on conditions and is scheduled to attend court soon.

“We want to thank BC Transit and VicPD for their assistance,” said Saanich Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a statement. “The women have been in contact with our detectives and offered various resources.”

RELATED: Saanich youth allegedly sexually assaulted after being followed off BC Transit bus

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceSaanichsexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian company among seven warned by FDA over false coronavirus claims
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Just Posted

Cruise ships still on track, despite province health officer’s wish to delay season

Fear of COVID-19 spreading via passengers has not yet prompted provincial action

Sidney man arrested for bus stop sexual assaults

Charges recommended by Saanich Police

Number of U.S. passengers coming through Victoria International Airport down by 30 per cent

COVID-19 not yet a factor to affected numbers

Drug trafficker found guilty after trying to get fellow inmate to take the fall

Horst Schirmer will be sentenced on March 26

Victoria musician releases 25-year labour of first love

Former Bum singer and guitarist Rob Nesbitt puts out first solo album on first love

North American stock markets surge higher in early trading after crash on Monday

Stock markets nose-dived on Monday as crude oil prices sank to a four-year low

Plane carrying Canadians from COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess arrives in Canada

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess cruise ship

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

New board elected for Sooke Region Historical Society

Role of museums changing in communities, says executive director

Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ First Nations host Wet’suwet’en solidarity rally at Tofino-Ucluelet Junction

“This is a wake up call for Canada.”

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

Most Read