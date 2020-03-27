Sidney mayor updates residents on COVID-19 during virtual forum Sunday

A virtual town hall Sunday, March 29 will update Sidney residents on the local response to COVID-19.
The informal forum scheduled for 2 p.m. will see Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith, Coun. Peter Wainwright and potentially other members of council update the community on the local response to COVID-19 as part of a one hour open discussion.
This virtual ‘meet and greet’ will use Zoom video conferencing. Residents can download the software for free, which allows up to 100 people to participate. The software does not require video and users can turn off their video.
Sunday’s virtual forum is the second such event Wainwright has organized with two more scheduled for April 5 and April 12.
