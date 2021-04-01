Sidney Museum to close for three months for floor refurbishing

Funding for the project comes through a grant worth $57,000

Sidney Museum located in Sidney’s Old Post Office building will close to three months starting in June to refurbish its floor after securing a grant worth $57,000. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney Museum closes to the public for three months this summer to refurbish its floor after securing a grant.

The grant worth $57,000 comes courtesy of Heritage BC, part of the CERIP Unique Heritage Infrastructure.

The museum said in a news release that the closure starting in June would give staff the time to dismantle semi-permanent displays, relocate objects and install new displays as work on the floor wraps up. The museum will re-open in September with the Icelandic Connections to Canada Exhibit from Articulation Textile Group.

RELATED: Sidney Museum and Archives names gallery after long-time executive director

The museum is currently located in the basement and lower basement floors of Sidney’s Old Post Office building, a municipally-designated heritage building. Two decades of use, construction and past rehabilitation efforts have created some unexpected dips and rises in the floor and the funding will allow the museum to improve accessibility by evening out irregularities to create a safer, more consistent surface.

This project also promises to protect the heritage value of the floor as sections of the museum’s concrete floor are original to the Old Post Office Building dating back to 1936. The funding will help stabilize the original concrete and prevent deterioration in preserving a piece of Sidney history.

The museum currently opens Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on the weekend. For more information for hours and details on the current exhibit visit sidneymuseum.ca. Timed admission is by donation.

The Sidney Archives will still be operating via e-mail, telephone or by appointment.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com