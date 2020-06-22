The physical Sidney-North Saanich branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library remains closed, but offers take-out service. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney/North Saanich library nourishes readers with take-out service

Branch remains closed, but take-out service available since June 11

The Sidney-North Saanich branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) remains physically closed, but patrons can order take-out – to use a culinary term.

The branch is among 16 in the system that currently offers patrons the option of physically picking up items after ordering them online. Plans call for multiple other branches to offer the service in coming days, with some branches still undergoing assessment.

VIRL started to offer take-out service on June 1 at selected branches, with the Sidney/North Saanich branch starting on June 11. Under the system, staff will collect the items, then arrange a pick-up time and location. The system currently only allows patrons to pick up items from the branches where they are housed. Material and titles from other branches will eventually become available in the future.

RELATED: Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

RELATED: Vancouver Island Regional Library doors closed but online services still available

RELATED: Pandemic drives record demand for digital library offerings across Peninsula

According to Dave Carson, VIRL’s director of communications, patrons borrowed 232 items, while having returned 178 items since the start.

VIRL closed its doors on March 16 against the back-drop of the COVID-19 pandemic, then laid off most of its staff on March 18, with the expectation that numerous positions would be recalled as VIRL develops alternative services.

They have proven to be successful by all accounts as the pandemic-related closure saw the system make additional investments into digital content providers such as OverDrive (e-books), Kanopy (classic movies, independent movies and documentaries), RBDigital (books and magazines) and Acorn TV (British-themed television).

The number of new users has also increased.

VIRL describes itself as the fifth largest library system in British Columbia, serving over 430,000 people on Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast (Bella Coola) through 39 branch libraries, an eLibrary, and a books-by-mail service.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Just Posted

Victoria’s ‘great blue hole’ a favourable weather phenomenon

Greater Victoria lies in the rain shadow of the mountains

Sidney/North Saanich library nourishes readers with take-out service

Branch remains closed, but take-out service available since June 11

West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

Bonnie Arsenault was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 21

VIDEO: This hand signal alerts others to domestic abuse without a word

Palm towards camera, tuck thumb in and wrap fingers around

Saanich firefighters mark 100 drive-by birthdays for kids amid the pandemic

Drive-by birthday program ends June 30

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Most Read