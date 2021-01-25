Sidney/North Saanich RCMP dials up police in Central Saanich for help

Non-emergency outage expected to last through the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26

The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP detachment is dialing up some help as it upgrades its phone system.

Central Saanich Police Services will handle any non-emergency calls from residents in the coverage area of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP for parts of Jan. 26.

Cpl. Carrie Harding said the detachment’s phone service is undergoing scheduled upgrades with the outage of phone services expected to last for the morning.

“The 911 emergency call services will be unaffected,” she said. “The general public are advised to contact Central Saanich Police Services at 250-652-4441 to report any non-emergency incident during the [outage].”

