Sidney/North Saanich RCMP interrupt arson in downtown Sidney

Firefighters from all three municipalities on the Saanich Peninsula responded to a fire Tuesday morning in downtown Sidney on Third Street. Police had earlier arrested a man during what police called an “interrupted arson.” (Sidney Volunteer Fire Department/Twitter)

A person remains in the custody of Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Tuesday morning after officers arrested him during what Cpl. Andres Sanchez called an “interrupted arson” in downtown Sidney.

“I can’t give any details on it, except that he is not a Sidney resident,” he said. “Police arrived on scene promptly, located him, interrupted the arson and arrested him on scene.”

Sanchez added that the incident led to damage. “I can’t speak to that (extent of damage), but there is damage done to the building,” he said, adding that the damage was inside the building.

RELATED: Firefighters from North Saanich, Central Saanich and Sidney respond to fire in middle of snow storm

Firefighters from North Saanich and Central Saanich joined their colleagues in Sidney Tuesday morning to respond to the fire.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department posted information about the incident just before 6 a.m.

Black Press has reached out to emergency officials at Sidney Volunteer Fire for additional information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Emergency callsSidney