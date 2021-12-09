Sidney/North Saanich RCMP launched seven impaired driving investigations between Dec. 1 and 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP reports increase in impaired driving

National Safe Driving Week campaign ends with 7 impaired driving investigations

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP officers will continue to step up measures against impaired drivers.

“As we come into the holiday season, I must press the importance of the public being responsible when consuming alcohol and/or cannabis prior to driving,” said Cpl. Andres Sanchez, in a statement. “Driving is a task which requires your complete attention. The unexpected can happen in moments, even a second of extra reaction time can make the difference between an avoided collision and a tragedy.”

He made these comments after officers launched seven impaired driving investigations between Dec. 1 and 7, during the detachment’s National Safe Driving Week campaign. Police also issued numerous violation tickets while impounding vehicles.

The appeal from Sanchez comes after the detachment has had an increase in impaired driving cases in recent months.

Sanchez said the detachment will continue its vigilance in dealing with those who choose to drive while impaired, adding that police continue to rely on the public’s assistance in reporting dangerous driving situations.

“If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, please call 911 or your local police detachment at 250-656-3931.”

Saanich Peninsula

