Sidney/North Saanich RCMP seize vehicle stolen from New Westminster

Man arrested on Resthaven Drive charged with possession of property obtained by crime

On May 26, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP arrested a man in a vehicle reported stolen from the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media File)

Sidney/North Saanich arrested a man on Resthaven Drive last month driving a vehicle stolen from the Lower Mainland.

Cpl. Carrie Harding said the arrest happened on May 26 after police received a complaint from a business about a man acting suspiciously inside a vehicle. Police identified the vehicle as one stolen the previous day from New Westminster. Police located a man inside the vehicle and executed a high risk arrest, which happened without incident.

READ ALSO: North Saanich woman arrested after police pursuit, alleged abduction at elementary school

Harding said police charged the man with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of a release order. Harding said police are working with New Westminster Police Department to return the vehicle to its rightful owner.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com