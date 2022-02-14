Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith is encouraging residents to help fill out a survey as the municipality develops an economic strategy. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith is encouraging residents to help fill out a survey as the municipality develops an economic strategy. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney opens economic development strategy for input

Online survey part of a larger engagement process

Sidney is asking residents to help shape the municipality’s economic future by inviting them to fill out a survey.

The survey, open until Feb. 28, is part and parcel of efforts by Vancouver-based Lions Gate Consulting Inc. to develop an economic strategy for the community.

Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith said in a release that a vibrant and livable community like Sidney doesn’t happen by chance. “Careful planning, including an Economic Development Strategy, enables us to step back and consider how we can support the success of local businesses and industries that contribute to our quality of life.”

RELATED: Consulting firm to help Sidney build bridge to future prosperity

To encourage participation, the municipality offers a weekly prize draw among survey respondents with winners receiving a $50 gift certificate to a Sidney business of their choice.

According to the release, the strategy will look at a cross-section of Sidney’s economic sectors including marine, industrial, tourism, commercial, retail, and transportation in making recommendations for near-term initiatives designed to support the local economy.

The online survey is part of a larger engagement process that will also involve meetings and focus groups with key stakeholders such as the Sidney Business Improvement Area Society, Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, Sidney’s Economic Advisory Committee, and South Island Prosperity Partnership, among others.

The plan is being funded through Canada-B.C. safe restart funds with the survey available at tinyurl.com/yepx3x67.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

economic growthSidney

Previous story
Emergencies Act could freeze protest trucks out of area around Parliament Hill
Next story
Sooke School District addresses teachers’ substandard ventilation claim

Just Posted

Saanich police are diverting traffic around a crashed cement truck in the intersection of Interurban and Marigold roads Feb. 15. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Overturned cement truck blocking Saanich intersection near Panama Flats

Chelsea Brown (left) and Jas Gill are the founders of a South Island mobile cardiology testing service. (Photo by @eternal.bond.photography)
Victoria duo make cardiology testing more accessible with mobile service

The City of Colwood has begun its budget discussions, and an early draft presented to the council’s committee of the whole Feb. 8 shows the city expects to increase revenue from property tax by 5.48 per cent to cover expected expenses. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood proposes 5.48-per-cent property tax increase in early draft budget

The Capital Regional District has received federal funding to develop a mobile electric vehicle demonstration unit. (File photo/courtesy of City of Victoria)
CRD granted $224,000 towards EV promotion in Greater Victoria