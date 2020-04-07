Sidney opens temporary rest stop for essential delivery drivers

Sidney implemented a temporary Critical Supply Chain Rest Stop in the west section of the Downtown Employee and public parking lot. (Photo contributed by the Town of Sidney)

Sidney has taken an extra step to support workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ensure essential products are being delivered to the region.

The Town of Sidney has implemented a temporary Critical Supply Chain Rest Stop in the west section of the downtown employee and public parking lot, next to the Mary Winspear parking lot, to give those delivering essential products to the region a space to rest, get food and access restrooms.

This means parking in that area is now off limits for normal use, in order to give delivery drivers a place to decompress and refresh– whether it is just for a few minutes or overnight.

Many businesses where truckers would usually stop for food, to rest or use a restroom are currently shut due to the COVID-19 situation.

Brett Mikkelsen, town fire chief and emergency management coordinator for Sidney, said the idea for implementing the rest stop came as a request from the delivery industry, who told the municipality it would be of great assistance to them.

The location for the rest area was placed in a strategic spot, right next to a McDonald’s and Tim Hortons for food and coffee. It’s also right across from the community safety building, in case drivers are in need of any support.

“There is no playbook for this,” said Mikkelsen, noting the rest stop will remain in place until there is no longer a need for it. “We are doing our best as we move forward, and we will do as much as we can as a municipality in response to this situation.”

The new use of the parking lot will be fully operational by March 27. For updates on Sidney’s response to the pandemic, please visit the website at sidney.ca.

