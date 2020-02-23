Sidney plans to strengthen requirements for EV charging with an update to its off-street parking and loading bylaw (Black Press Media File)

Sidney plans to strengthen EV charging requirements

Proposed update expected for spring 2020

Sidney staff are preparing additional measures that promise to improve electric vehicle charging.

Corey Newcomb, Sidney’s senior manager for long range planning, said staff are updating the municipality’s off-street parking and loading bylaw. It currently requires infrastructure that “can support the installation of an electric vehicle charging station” to serve all parking spaces in all new multi-family, commercial and industrial buildings following an update in 2017.

Newcomb said the proposed update underway since last fall will strengthen requirements for EV charging.

Newcomb said Sidney’s current policy around charging reflected the time of its writing, when EV usage was rising but not yet widespread.

READ MORE: Sidney won’t add fifth public charging station for now

“However, recognizing the constantly evolving landscape in this area, continuing market interest in [EVs] and ongoing provincial support of [EVs] through the CleanBC plan and recent provincial budget, staff have been working on a further update to the bylaw since last fall that will implement improved requirements for EV charging,” he said.

Newcomb made these comments after a survey prepared by the Victoria Electric Vehicle Association and Plug-in Richmond ranked Sidney in the fourth and last category of BC communities that either possess “none or exceptionally low” infrastructure requirements for electric vehicles. Central Saanich and North Saanich also found themselves in the same category.

Newcomb said this recent ranking only confirmed for staff that this remains a fast-evolving field in preparing the update, which he anticipates will be before council this spring.

RELATED: Saanich leads Vancouver Island and B.C. in promoting charging for electric vehicles

“[Sidney] certainly recognizes the importance of requiring electric vehicle charging in new developments, particularly in strata buildings where retrofitting the building can be difficult and costly,” he said, adding that the update will keep the municipality “a leader in this important emerging area.”

He added staff have also responded to the two organizations that compiled the rankings. “[We] have had some constructive dialogue with them on current best practices that will assist in the bylaw drafting process,” said Newcomb.

Both organizations encouraged municipalities to follow the best practices of Saanich, the only surveyed community to occupy the ranking’s top tier.

Newcomb said Sidney has been a leader in EV charging, being one of the first municipalities in the region to install municipal EV charging stations throughout the community beginning in 2013 before changing its off-street parking and loading bylaw in 2017. Sidney has also recently worked with BC Hydro to install two DC Fast Chargers in the municipality’s own parking lot beside the visitor’s centre.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skull reconstruction gives new insight into unknown man found near B.C. cemetery

Just Posted

Black History Month: Documentary sheds light on black pioneers’ role in Victoria

Secret Victoria: Rush to Freedom looks at how a mass migration shaped the capital

Sidney plans to strengthen EV charging requirements

Proposed update expected for spring 2020

Environment Canada warns of winds up to 90km/hr throughout Greater Victoria Sunday

Winds expected to ease off by Monday morning

Saanich teen serious lawn bowler

Chambers will compete in an international tournament in Australia

Saanich residents invited ‘under the sea’ for a student production of The Little Mermaid

Claremont Secondary School’s musical premiers Feb. 27

Governor general says multiple solutions needed for ‘complicated’ overdose issue

Julie Payette met at a fire hall with firefighters and police officers as well as politicians and health experts

VIDEO: Top seeded teams dominate opening day of 2020 Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Quarter finals underway today

VIDEO: Wounded Warrior Run leaves Port Hardy on eight-day trek down Vancouver island

The team’s fundraising goal this year is $250,000, which is double last year’s goal.

HIGHLIGHTS: Day one and two at the 2020 BC Winter Games

Athletes had sunny – but cold – weather to work with in Fort St. John

B.C. money laundering inquiry to begin amid hopes for answers, accountability

Eby argued that most B.C. residents already know the previous government, at best, turned a blind eye

Blockades remain in place as Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs returning to B.C.

Hereditary Chief Woos said they are ready to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C.

Tyler Toffoli scores twice, Canucks crush Bruins 9-3

Stecher, Miller each add three points for Vancouver

Zamboni driver, 42, earns NHL win over Maple Leafs

Emergency goalie called into action for Carolina Hurricanes

Landlord ordered to pay $11K after harassing B.C. mom to move days after giving birth

Germaine Valdez was pressured to move just a few days after giving birth by C-section to her child

Most Read