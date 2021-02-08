Sidney received only a ‘handful’ of complaints about backyard chickens since 2019

The fine for keeping backyard chickens in Sidney is $65

Sidney received 87 animal related complaints in 2020, but only a ‘handful’ of complaints about backyard chickens since early 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney has received a total of 87 animal related complaints in 2020, according to Paula Kully, communications coordinator.

Staff with the Capital Regional District — which enforces the municipality’s animal control bylaw — have issued 10 warning notices and one fine during this time. This figure appears against the backdrop of a public discourse about the pros and cons of legalizing backyard chickens.

Advocates say backyard chickens help improve food security among other factors, while critics say backyard chickens attract rats and are incompatible with the community’s rising density.

Kully said the municipality has received a “handful of complaints” about backyard chickens since the municipality’s bylaw enforcement officer started in early 2019.

Residents who keep backyard chickens can receive a fine of $65, $50 if paid within 30 days.

