Sidney starts to reopen playgrounds, starting with Tulista Park and Iroquois Park. (Black Press Media File).

Sidney starts to reopen playgrounds

Tulista Park and Iroquois Park opened Monday with more playgrounds to follow

Closed since March 20, Sidney’s playgrounds started to reopen Monday.

The municipality said in a release that the opening marked the next step in its “phased approach” to safely reopen recreational facilities closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The phased opening first applies to Tulista Park and Iroquois Park. “Other municipal playgrounds will be reopened in the days following, as required maintenance and inspections are performed,” it read. An updated list on the status of each municipal playground will be available on the municipality’s website.

RELATED: Playgrounds across the South Island close as COVID-19 spreads

The water spray park in Iroquois Park and the Community Wellness Park next to the library remain closed until further notice as the municipality continues to develop safe reopening plans for these outdoor recreation facilities.

As for the open parks, the municipality said it will post signage at all municipal playgrounds telling users that staff will not sanitize playground equipment and other park surfaces.

“Parents and guardians can make an informed decision before allowing their children to use the playground equipment,” read the release, which also include guidelines that ask users not to use or visit the playgrounds if they are sick. They also call on users to wash or sanitize their hands thoroughly and frequently; stay away at least two metres from people from other households; and limit use at busy times to avoid overcrowding.

