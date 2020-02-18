This small make-shift memorial has appeared on the Beacon Park bench in Sidney where Terry Westcott would spend his mornings greeting dogs and their owners walking along the Sidney Waterfront Walkway (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney to remember ‘dog whisperer’ Terry Westcott

Terry Westcott has been meeting and greeting dogs in Beacon Park for years

A gathering scheduled for Sidney’s waterfront Wednesday will remember Terry Westcott, whom many in the community have known as the ‘dog whisperer’ for his ability to engage canines.

Westcott, according to unconfirmed information from a caller to the Peninsula News Review, who did not wish to identify herself, died last week.

The event will take place Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the entrance of Beacon Park, where a small shrine to Westcott has appeared. It features flowers, a photo of Westcott feeding two dogs, and a little thank-you note.

“So many will miss you, sweet soul,” it reads.

A larger note alerting residents to the memorial describes Westcott as the Dogfather in alluding to his power to win the favour of the many dogs walking the Sidney Waterfront Walkway. The note describes Westcott as “a dog’s best friend” in encouraging residents to come to the event. “And dogs are of course welcome,” it reads.

A television feature that aired last summer identified Westcott as an 80-year-old former professional driver, who could not have pets in his condominium. So he would instead take his scooter to Beacon Park each morning to meet and greet dogs and their owners, with the animals often leaping in his lap. According to the report, Westcott started this practice at least five years ago.

“I just happen to like dogs,” he said. “And dogs happen to like me.”

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to friends of Westcott and will update this story accordingly.

