Sidney wraps up improvements to Tulista Park

Clay Halliday, an arborist with the Town of Sidney, rakes down the soil after planting one of the 16 London planetrees (as seen in the background) planted Monday in Tulista Park. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Crews planted 16 London planetrees, each about 10 years old, Monday as improvements to a popular Sidney park wrap up.

The planting is part and parcel of improvements to a north-south pathway running through the park parallel to Fifth Street. This work saw crews widen the walkway, while removing and replacing four mature poplar trees lining the eastern side of the pathway. Council had approved the work with a total budget of $200,000 in April.

According to staff, the pre-existing sidewalk was not wide enough to accommodate users and did not drain adequately. Staff also noted that trees along the sidewalk frequently heave the surface, creating tripping hazards and a surface undesirable for some wheeled modes of transportation.

“The walkway improvements have also created a smoother surface,” said Sidney CAO Randy Humble. “While the path had previously been impacted by heaving tree roots, it is now safer and more accessible.”

Thanks to the planted trees, the walkway remains a charming and shaded path running under their canopies.

“Over time, as the remaining poplar trees reach the end of their life, the pathway will be lined with London planetrees,” Humble noted.

“We look forward to seeing people of all ages and abilities enjoying the widened walkway that serves as an important connection to the skatepark, children’s playground, beach volleyball courts, Tulista Art Gallery, picnic area, waterfront walkway and boat launch.”

Funding for the project came from the federal gas tax.

