Sidney youth vaccine clinic closed unexpectedly Dec. 10

A youth vaccination clinic scheduled for Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre was cancelled on Dec. 10 and guardians are being asked to rebook their children’s shots. (Black Press Media file photo)

A vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 scheduled for the Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney was closed Thursday (Dec. 10) morning due to “unforeseen staffing challenges,” according to Island Health.

READ MORE: Island Health launches mobile first-vaccination clinic across south island communities

A Saanich Peninsula parent told Black Press Media he received a text message before 11 a.m. on Dec. 10 informing him that his daughter’s appointment, originally scheduled for the same day, had been cancelled.

Island Health is asking residents to rebook their children’s appointment online at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca.

READ MORE: B.C. set to begin COVID-19 booster doses for ages 65 and up

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsulavaccines