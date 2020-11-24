Sidney’s Star Cinema temporarily goes dark

Sidney’s Star Cinema has temporarily closed as part of efforts to COVID-19. (Black Press Media File).

A Sidney institution is temporarily closed.

Sidney Star Cinema remains closed as part of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Mandates announced Nov. 19 suspended all in-person events and community-based gatherings until Dec 7, a mandate that includes movie theatres.

“We are sad to have to temporarily close, but our priority has always keeping our customers, especially our senior guests, and employees as healthy as possible,” the theatre said in a release. “We look forward to reopening, and continuing to provide you with a safe environment to enjoy a film and some popcorn.”

RELATED: Sidney’s Star Cinema looks to reel in audience with reopening

Following a closure that lasted almost four months, the theatre opened in early July following the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early December 2019, the iconic business closed its historic location at the corner of Third Street and Sidney Avenue, relocating to its temporary location at 9824 Fifth St. while crews build a new home as part of the Cameo development now under construction at the old location.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com