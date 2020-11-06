Sidney’s veteran unit closes for Remembrance Day

Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada Sidney Unit #302 located in the 9800-block of Fourth Street in Sidney won’t be open for Remembrance Day. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

The local branch of a Canadian non-profit helping veterans is closing the doors of its club house.

Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada Sidney Unit #302 located in the 9800-block of Fourth Street in Sidney will be closed on Remembrance Day, the organization announced, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Colleen McMorran, unit president, said in a message that the building will be closed.

“We would be hard pressed to refuse a (veteran) entry to the unit once the maximum 50 allowed is exceeded,” she said. “May we all reflect in our own way with our small bubbles to remember those that left their legacy for our freedom today.”

The organization has around 700 members. While its emphasis lies on veterans, it is open to other members in good standing.

