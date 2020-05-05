Central Saanich Police have closed a stretch of Veyannes Road as crews try to fix a sinkhole. (Black Press Media file photo)

Significant sinkhole closes Veyannes Road in Central Saanich

Police have closed the road as crews try to fix a six foot sinkhole

It is not clear what caused a sinkhole to open in the 7100-block of Veyannes Road, south of Stellys Cross Road in Central Saanich on Tuesday.

Central Saanich Police Service Detective Jessica Craig said two passer-bys first reported the discovery Tuesday mid-afternoon. She added that public work crews are currently on scene trying to repair with police dealing with traffic.

Craig estimates that the size of the sinkhole is about six by four feet with a depth of about six feet.

RELATED: Sinkhole on Lansdowne detours buses

According to Central Saanich’s Twitter feed, Veyaness Rd remains closed between Keating X Road and Stellys Cross Road.

It is not clear when traffic along the road will re-open, said Craig, adding that the hole neither caused any injuries. Nor did any vehicles drive into it.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear drawn to garbage in Saanich spurs reminder from police
Next story
Vancouver Island First Nation calls for repurposing of E&N rail line

Just Posted

Fire crews rescue dog after 60-foot tumble down Gowlland Tod ravine

West Shore crews come together for technical rope rescue

Bear drawn to garbage in Saanich spurs reminder from police

Secure trash both on the property and at the curb

Police arrest suspect after arrow shot into Victoria family’s car

Tip from the public helps police make arrest day after incident

Canadians commemorate 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation online with tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Island Health needs photos to memorialize nurses in action

Canada marks Nursing Week May 11 to 17 to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Nanaimo beekeepers watching for ‘murder hornets’ after nest found in region last fall

Asian giant hornets haven’t been seen on Vancouver Island since nest eradicated last fall

Vancouver Island First Nation calls for repurposing of E&N rail line

Suggestion: ‘A level, accessible, paved trail that connects communities and promotes recreation’

Vancouver Island wilderness tourism operator optimistic despite business dip

Christine Clarke, a Strathcona tourism operator, believes that people will want to ‘connect’ and come back to nature to ‘heal’ post COVID-19

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

Isolated B.C. First Nation seeks further seclusion in response to COVID-19

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Most Read