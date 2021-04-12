Single-vehicle crash topples Victoria hydro pole, sends one to hospital

Police investigating whether speed or impairment were factors

Victoria police are investigating the cause of a crash that sent one person to hospital and left a Fernwood hydro pole dangling from its wires.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900-block of Fernwood Avenue for a report that a vehicle had struck a hydro pole. They found the car on its side and the sole occupant injured inside.

The driver was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the road was closed while emergency services worked to clear the area.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and whether speed or impairment were factors.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, extension 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

(Courtesy of VicPD)

