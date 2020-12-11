Saanich recreation centres will continue to offer bookings for singles racket sports under new provincial health orders. (Pixabay)

Saanich recreation centres will continue to offer bookings for singles racket sports under new provincial health orders. (Pixabay)

Singles racket sports allowed to continue at Saanich recreation centres

One player on each side of net, no doubles, district says

Pickleball lovers and tennis aficionados can rejoice as Saanich has announced that singles racket sports will continue at municipal recreation facilities under the province’s current COVID-19 guidelines.

On Dec. 7, the district updated its recreation facilities closures to align with the provincial health officer’s orders requiring that most indoor and outdoor adult sports be temporarily suspended.

READ ALSO: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

On Dec. 3, B.C. suspended all outdoor team sports for adults, following the suspension of indoor sports the day before. Sports such as basketball, martial arts, hockey, ringette, skating, soccer and volleyball were affected. Four days later, the temporary suspension was extended through Jan. 8.

At Saanich recreation centres, racket sports ranging from badminton to pickleball will remain open for single-player courts or block bookings.

Those who prefer to play as doubles will have to wait, however, because Saanich is currently only permitting one player on each side of the net, and squash players must plan for singles matches.

READ ALSO: Island Health to use Saanich recreation centre to support pandemic needs

Fitness classes and high-intensity workouts have been cancelled at Saanich facilities since Nov. 24 and a mandatory masking rule was implemented for common areas.

“We will continue to work with the evolving guidance that is forthcoming from the provincial health officer and our other advisory bodies,” the district said in a statement on Dec. 7.

Anyone who’s not sure if their class or activity is moving forward as scheduled can visit saanich.ca or call their recreation centre before leaving home.

With files from Katya Slepian.

Most Read