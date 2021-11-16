Sinkhole closes Hwy 14 west of Sooke in both directions

The road near Jordan River has been damaged due to floodwaters. (Courtesy of OPSRRA)

Both Emcon and DriveBC are reporting closure, caused by waters of Jordan River

Highway 14 has been closed in both directions due to a sink hole west of Sooke, Emcon and DriveBC are reporting.

The closure was announced at around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 16.

According to reports, a washout in Jordan River is causing the damage. Officials are on scene assessing the situation.

More to come.

#BCHwy14 CLOSED west of #Sooke due to a washout in Jordan River, assessment in progress, watch for traffic control and drive carefully. #VanISle — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 16, 2021

