A photo of the Bui-Nguyen family taken this summer. (Provided by Kairry Nguyen)

Sister of Leila Bui to make over 7,000 cranes for fundraiser

Myla Bui created the 1001 Cranes, 1 Wish fundraiser after hearing about a Japanese legend

In the days after Leila Bui was struck by a vehicle in 2017, her family looked for ways to occupy themselves while in the hospital.

Myla, Leila’s younger sister, had heard about a Japanese legend that promised anyone who folds 1,000 origami cranes would be granted a wish by the gods.

“That’s where this idea stemmed from,” said mom Kairry Nguyen.

Myla and her family have created a fundraiser called 1001 Cranes, 1 Wish to raise money for the Help Fill A Dream Foundation. For every dollar raised, Myla will fold one paper crane, with the original goal of raising $2,002 and creating two mobiles that would be strung with 1001 cranes.

“This is a picture of me (Myla) and my older sister Leila, before her accident. We used to do a lot of silly things together. We made very weird videos, which were all her ideas. We also dress up and just take silly pictures. We don’t do those things anymore. She is still my best friend.” (1001 Cranes, 1 Wish/Facebook)

“We’re thinking those cranes will be given to a child or a family that needs the money and also the wish at the same time,” said older sister Quynh.

READ ALSO: Court hears letter from driver convicted of hitting Saanich girl

In less than a week, the 1001 Cranes, 1 Wish fundraiser has raised over $7,000, which means Myla has her work cut out for her.

“My friends are helping me at school and we fold them when we have time during class,” said Myla. “If I go fast I can do it in a minute and 47 seconds.”

“Taking care of a sick child, to see your kids go through that – it’s a lot of stress,” said Kairry. “A lot of energy is just taken from the family as a whole. And it’s just nice to have time together.”

READ ALSO: Driver guilty in Saanich crash that left 11-year-old with catastrophic brain injuries

This summer the family of six took a trip to Port Renfrew to stay at a cabin. Travelling together is something that wouldn’t have been possible if it weren’t for the Help Fill A Dream Foundation.

After the crash that left Leila unresponsive, the foundation stepped in to help the family with purchasing a ramp for their home, along with a van.

“The drive was really nice – it was long, and you know, of course, dad has to take the scenic route so that adds on another 45 minutes, but it’s just nice that we can be all together and just enjoy our time out there,” said Quynh.

The family has been overwhelmed with the amount of support the fundraiser has received. Myla now hopes to complete two mobiles before Christmas and then finish the others in the new year.

For more information on the 1001 Cranes, 1 Wish fundraiser visit bit.ly/388FpUZ.

 

