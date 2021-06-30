Law enforcement officials worked to block off Courtenay Street and Burdett Avenue Wednesday morning while police officers investigated a possible bomb threat in the courthouse. The threat has since been cleared. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

UPDATE: Victoria courthouse cleared of bomb threat

People were allowed back into the building by 1 p.m.

A bomb threat at the Victoria Law Courts has been cleared and people are being allowed back into the building.

Victoria police announced they were working to resolve a police incident shortly before 11 a.m. and asked people to avoid the area. Both Courtenay Street and Burdett Avenue were blocked to vehicle and pedestrian traffic between Blanshard and Quadra Streets for several hours while officers investigated the building.

Two police dogs were also called to the scene.

Just before 1 p.m., VicPD confirmed that they had cleared the building and found no threat. The courthouse has reopened.

 

