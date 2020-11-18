An electric vehicle charges at one of six new charging station on Broad Street, in downtown Victoria. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Six new EV stations leading the charge on renewable energy in Victoria

Broad Street plugs into new electric vehicle charging stations

With the Nov. 17 completion of six new electric vehicle (EV) chargers, the City of Victoria is steadily steering toward its emission reduction targets.

While the city already operates 13 public Level 2 chargers in parkades, the Broad Street chargers are the city’s first in on-street parking. The six stations have been installed in three pairs, each a block apart, and allow vehicles to charge for up to 90 minutes – the equivalent of 50 kilometres of use for the average EV.

A commitment to renewable energy is part of the city’s 2018 Climate Leadership Plan. In it, the city aims for 30 per cent of passenger vehicles in Victoria to be powered by renewable energy by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2050.

READ ALSO: Can B.C. cleanly power every car if we go electric?

As of March 2020, there are 5,613 fully-electric vehicle owners in Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, according to the Victoria Electric Vehicle Association.

“We know that electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity,” said Mayor Lisa Helps. “These EV chargers support the switch to zero emissions vehicles and are one more step in our work to tackle the climate crisis.”

Funding for the chargers and their installation came in part from NRCAN’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program in partnership with BC Hydro.

READ ALSO: Saanich leads Vancouver Island and B.C. in promoting charging for electric vehicles

 

Most Read