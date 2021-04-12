Six new Greater Victoria school exposures reported over weekend

Esquimalt High School is one of six Greater Victoria schools that reported a COVID-19 exposure over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)

As predicted by Island Health, Greater Victoria schools have continued to see a significant rise in COVID-19 exposures since students’ return from spring break two weeks ago.

Between Friday night (April 9) and Sunday evening, six new school exposures were reported, including Belmont Secondary School with potential exposure dates on March 31 and April 1 or 6; Colquitz Middle School with potential exposure on April 6; Frank Hobbs Elementary with potential exposure on April 7; Edward Milne Community School with potential exposure on April 7; Glanford Middle School with potential exposure on April 7; and Esquimalt High School with potential exposure dates on April 7, 8 and 9.

In all cases, Island Health is conducting contact tracing and will notify people who may have been exposed.

On March 28, the health authority issued a statement warning people of the oncoming increase in exposures and asking parents to keep their children home from school if they are displaying only mild symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, the loss of sense of smell or appetite, muscle aches, fatigue and headaches, diarrhea, and nausea or vomiting.

A full list of school exposures can be found at islandhealth.ca.

