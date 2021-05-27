Six thefts from vehicles reported in one night near Saanich’s Cordova Bay

Police are reminding motorists to make sure valuables are removed from vehicles as a way to prevent theft. (Pixabay photo)

Several vehicle break-ins were reported in Saanich’s Cordova Bay neighbourhood on Wednesday (May 26) and police are reminding residents to be proactive and prevent auto crime.

According to a Twitter post by the Saanich Police Department on Thursday, six thefts from vehicles occurred the night before in the area surrounding Claremont Secondary School.

Officers are working to identify a suspect and in the meantime, vehicle owners are encouraged to practice the 9 p.m. routine which helps to create a habit of emptying and securing vehicles at the same time every night to deter thieves.

Anyone whose vehicle was broken into – or entered if it was unlocked – can contact the Saanich Police Department non-emergency line at 250-475-4321.

6 thefts from vehicles reported in this area overnight Wednesday. While we work to ID a suspect, it's a good reminder to practice the #9PMRoutine. If your vehicle was broken into or entered please let us know. #Saanich pic.twitter.com/KUDS3OxU5l — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) May 27, 2021

READ ALSO: Spike in thefts from vehicles, smashed windows in Saanich prompt police reminder

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department