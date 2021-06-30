A sidewalk along Claymore Road in Qualicum Beach has buckled due to extreme heat. (Ian Morton photo)

A sidewalk along Claymore Road in Qualicum Beach has buckled due to extreme heat. (Ian Morton photo)

Sizzling summer heat too much for Vancouver Island sidewalk

Qualicum Beach official said buckling incident ‘unusual and uncommon’

The early days of summer have already proven too hot for even concrete to handle.

The extreme heat that blanketed much of lower B.C. in a historic heatwave has not only broken records, but also buckled sidewalks.

A photo sent to PQB News showed one such incident on Claymore Road, near Qualicum Beach Elementary School.

The corporate administrator and deputy CAO for the town of Qualicum Beach, Heather Svensen, confirmed the Claymore Road incident was likely caused by the expansion of concrete due to severe heat, and therefore buckled since it had nowhere to go.

READ MORE: Heat wave dubbed ‘dangerous,’ ‘historic,’ bakes much of Western Canada

In an email to PQB News, Svensen stated the circumstances are quite uncommon, and so, does not happen very often in Qualicum.

Expansion joints, which offer stress relief between concrete slabs, are already installed along Claymore Road every two metres, as per standard spacing.

According to Svensen, the area is now marked with spray paint and delineators, and will be repaired by the town as soon as possible.

Residents are encouraged to report any road or sidewalk issues directly to the town of Qualicum Beach, which can be reached by phone at 250-752-6921 or by email at qbtown@qualicumbeach.com

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Heat wavequalicum beach

Previous story
Paramedics call situation ‘unbearable’ as B.C. heat wave death count hits 486
Next story
Sidney resident receives thank-you note from Buckingham Palace

Just Posted

Protesters have occupied blockades in the Fairy Creek watershed and surrounding forests for months, trying to stop old-growth trees from being logged. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Pacheedaht Elder politely refuses First Nation’s request to leave Fairy Creek

Victoria police are looking for Juliana Frank, a high-risk missing woman. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Juliana Frank last seen in downtown Victoria on May 22

Five discarded flagpoles, property of the Oak Bay Rotary Club and used for Canadian flags through its charitable rental program, lay in the gutter at McNeill Bay. (Photo courtesy Joan Peggs)
Oak Bay homes targeted for Canadian flag thefts ahead of July 1

Peter Belair, who lives at the SHOAL Centre in Sidney, received this card from Buckingham Palace after he wrote to Queen Elizabeth II with condolences on the death of her husband Prince Philip in April. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney resident receives thank-you note from Buckingham Palace