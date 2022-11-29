Traffic is backed up on the slippery Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday afternoon, pictured looking south at the intersection with South Shawnigan Lake Road. (Courtesy of Drive BC)

Traffic is backed up on the slippery Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday afternoon, pictured looking south at the intersection with South Shawnigan Lake Road. (Courtesy of Drive BC)

Slippery commute continues on the Malahat

Motorists are being warned of slippery conditions and delays

As cold, snowy weather continues in Greater Victoria, conditions on the Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway are worsening.

Emcon Services Inc. issued a winter storm alert for the highway by tweet around 3 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 29) warning that moderate snowfall had started inland in at higher elevations on Vancouver Island.

Emcon warned motorists not to drive if their vehicles were not equipped for the slippery driving conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to give themselves extra time to reach their destination, to expect delays, and to drive with extra caution.

As of 4 p.m., Drive BC traffic cameras showed northbound traffic on the Malahat section backed up from Goldstream Provincial Park up to the Malahat Summit, with a coating of snow all around.

READ MORE: West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

malahatRoad conditionstrans-canada highwayWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Storm brings arctic chill, heavy snow and punishing winds to parts of coastal B.C.
Next story
Victoria warming centres, shelters available on Tuesday night

Just Posted

The Sooke Lions Club has paused plans to build a community centre and other public amenities at John Phillips Memorial Park. (District of Sooke)
Sooke Lions Club proposal for John Phillips Memorial Park on hold

Traffic is backed up on the slippery Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday afternoon, pictured looking south at the intersection with South Shawnigan Lake Road. (Courtesy of Drive BC)
Slippery commute continues on the Malahat

Zachary Armitage, charged along with James Lee Busch in killing Metchosin’s Martin Payne, is no longer a part of a trial associated with the case. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Metchosin murder trial continues without one of the escaped inmates

Saanich police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding missing 72-year-old Allen Laatsch, last seen in the Panama Flats area on Monday night. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
MISSING: Saanich police searching for Allen Laatsch