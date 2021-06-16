Small Eustace Road development gets green light

The artist’s rendition of a new two-storey building planned for Eustace Road in Sooke.

District of Sooke council has approved a development permit for a two-storey mixed-use building that will combine a nail salon and a residence along Eustace Road.

According to a staff report, the new building will integrate a range of features, including a “West Coast” character as a theme to promote Sooke’s natural beauty, cultural and maritime history.

Construction of the building is expected to enhance the town centre’s quality by providing a new commercial business and housing unit within walking distance to neighbourhood shops, pubs, and restaurants.

Developer Thi Nguyen has also proposed constructing frontage improvements to Eustace Road by improving the condition of the existing sidewalk and adding several street trees to make the streetscape aesthetically pleasing.

The building design calls for a nail salon on the main floor and a two-bedroom residential unit on the second floor. The new building on the 1,196-square-metre lot replaces an existing single-family dwelling at 6735 Eustace Rd., next to Mom’s Café.

Matthew Pawlow, Sooke’s director of planning, said the developer meets all required design and energy efficiency requirements.

“It’s nice to see the improvement to the property,” Mayor Maja Tait said. “Kudos to the applicant for making creative use of space.”



