Snow along the old Island Highway in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Snow along the old Island Highway in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

Snow in the forecast for areas of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement

Some areas of the Island got a dusting of snow overnight, and more snow is in the forecast tomorrow.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for much of the east coast of Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria, advising of the “potential for heavy accumulating snow” during the day and night on Monday, Nov. 7.

“Low pressure off Vancouver Island will help draw out cold air from the B.C. Interior. As it crosses the Strait of Georgia, localized pockets of heavy snow will develop across southeast Vancouver Island,” noted the statement.

The special weather statement applies to Greater Victoria, the Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo and Parksville-Qualicum.

Environment Canada noted that it may still issue a snowfall warning and advises motorists to be prepared for “sudden changes in driving conditions” including travel delays and loss of visibility.

READ ALSO: Snow in the forecast for the Malahat

READ ALSO: City of Nanaimo advises residents to prepare for stormy weather


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsWeather

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WestJet says it’s back online after global outage, but more disruptions expected
Next story
Last total lunar eclipse for 3 years arrives Tuesday

Just Posted

American-born jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux will play two nights (Nov. 11-12) at Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre. (Photo courtesy of Mary Winspear Centre)
Sidney’s Mary Winspear swings open its doors for jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux

Oak Bay High teacher Tina Horwood is recognized with a Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education for extracurricular leadership during a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 14. (Tom Aerts/Twitter)
Sports, song drive Oak Bay High teacher named among the province’s best

The District of Saanich is inviting residents to provide their input on a new park along Kings Road through two public engagement events. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich seeks public input as new park envisioned on former BC Hydro lands

Nearly 900 customers of BC Hydro remain without power Sunday morning, according to an update on BC Hydro’s website. (Screencap)
Almost 900 BC Hydro customers still without power across Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands