Snow storm hits Cowichan Valley; TCH southbound closed by crash

The Cowichan Valley woke to a winter wonderland Sunday morning, Feb. 26.
At least 15 centimetres of snow fell overnight in some areas decking out trees, fences and roads with a layers of white that sparkled under a sunny blue sky.
People should consider whether they need to travel this weekend morning on the snow covered roads.
DriveBC was reporting at least one crash on the Trans-Canada Highway through Cowichan. Reported at 7:53 a.m. the TCH southbound lanes were closed between Mother Well Road and Cobble HillRoad, and a detour was in effect along Cobble Hill Road.
DriveBC was also reporting slushly sections on Highway 1 between Shawnigan Lake Road and Mt. Sicker Road in Crofton with compact snow.