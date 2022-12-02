BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. (Black Press Media file photo)

Snow will impact buses, BC Transit warns Greater Victoria riders

Friday wind warning also issued for the Capital Region

BC Transit is warning Greater Victoria passengers there may be bus delays, detours and cancellations Friday with snow and strong winds in the weather forecast.

A snowfall warning covers Greater Victoria, with the expectation of five to 15 centimetres for the Malahat and north. Light snow is expected to fall in other areas of the region Friday morning, continuing on and off through to Saturday. Environment Canada says communities near and above 150 metres could see higher accumulations.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast to fall near the afternoon commute.

Environment Canada expects more snow near the Malahat summit and advises drivers to be wary of changing road conditions in the shift from snow to rain.

The same low-pressure system bringing the latest round of snow is expected to produce strong winds.

Southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h will develop across the eastern entrance of Juan de Fuca Strait and southern sections of Haro Strait.

Find more information on weather conditions here.

RELATED: Another snowfall warning issued for most of Vancouver Island

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alcohol believed to be a factor in early morning crash in Saanich
Next story
District, Legion to formalize upkeep of Sooke cenotaph

Just Posted

Norah Myers advocates Pilates as a beneficial exercise for people with disabilities. (Photo by Lucas Grosse)
Victoria TikTok creator goes viral battling bullies online

BC Transit warns riders there may be delays, detours and cancellations with snow in the forecast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Snow will impact buses, BC Transit warns Greater Victoria riders

Colwood council has repealed a controversial pay increase narrowly approved by its predecessor and has directed staff to hire a consultant to redo the council remuneration review. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council repeals controversial pay increase

The municipally owned home on Monterey Avenue is currently uninhabitable. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay-owned home in urgent need of $190,000 in repairs