Snow will impact buses, BC Transit warns Greater Victoria riders

Friday wind warning also issued for the Capital Region

BC Transit is warning Greater Victoria passengers there may be bus delays, detours and cancellations Friday with snow and strong winds in the weather forecast.

A snowfall warning covers Greater Victoria, with the expectation of five to 15 centimetres for the Malahat and north. Light snow is expected to fall in other areas of the region Friday morning, continuing on and off through to Saturday. Environment Canada says communities near and above 150 metres could see higher accumulations.

The heaviest snowfall is forecast to fall near the afternoon commute.

Environment Canada expects more snow near the Malahat summit and advises drivers to be wary of changing road conditions in the shift from snow to rain.

The same low-pressure system bringing the latest round of snow is expected to produce strong winds.

Southeast winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h will develop across the eastern entrance of Juan de Fuca Strait and southern sections of Haro Strait.

