Snow along the highway in Nanaimo. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of Vancouver Island overnight Sunday and Monday, Dec. 5-6. (News Bulletin file photo)

Snow along the highway in Nanaimo. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for all of Vancouver Island overnight Sunday and Monday, Dec. 5-6. (News Bulletin file photo)

Snowfall warning issued for all of Vancouver Island

Environment Canada says snowfall could affect Monday morning commute

Vancouver Island got a few snow flurries this past week, but more is expected to stick overnight tonight.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for all areas of Vancouver Island, with 5-10 centimetres expected near the water and 10-15cm inland. The Alberni Valley is expected to get the most snow, with 15-20cm in the forecast, while Victoria is expected to get the least, between 2-10cm.

“The snow will begin this evening and intensify overnight and is expected to gradually switch to rain or rain mixed with wet snow Monday morning,” the warning notes.

Environment Canada reminds motorists that they should adjust their driving to the road conditions.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas,” the warning notes.

READ ALSO: Chance of snow this week on Vancouver Island


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Weather

Previous story
CNN fires Chris Cuomo for helping brother deal with scandal
Next story
Financial assistance for flood-ravaged household expanded to cover more of B.C.

Just Posted

The Saanich Adult Education Centre operating out of the LAU, WELNEW Tribal School on West Saanich Road offers a variety of upgrading and post-secondary preparation programs for Indigenous learners age 15 and over. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Adult Education Centre to receive $400,000 boost for Indigenous learning

Ariella Falkowski with Lohbrunner Community Farm helps a customer pick out some locally grown produce during a previous season of the Goldstream Farmers Market. While still not up to pre-pandemic levels, organizers said the 2021 season exceeded their expectations, with an average of 500 people attending every Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Goldstream Farmers Market season exceeds expectations

Capital Regional District information shows 26 per cent of Oak Bay residents live in multi-unit buildings, which may not provide access to private electric vehicle chargers, one reason the CRD plans to focus on development of public EV infrastructure in the region. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay OK’s levy for CRD to help combat effects of climate change

Alessandro Hojabrpour (centre) and Terran Campbell (right) have been nominated for Under-21 Player of the Year and Player of the Year respectively. (Courtesy Pacific FC)
PFC coach, two players nominated for end of season awards ahead of final